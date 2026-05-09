DJ Moore Heads to Chicago Bears in 2026 Free Agency Move





Chicago announced on May 8, 2026 that wide receiver DJ Moore has agreed to a three-year contract with the Bears, officially ending his seven-year stint with the Carolina Panthers. The 29-year-old, who posted 4,500 career receiving yards, will report to training camp on July 25. Moore’s signing marks the most high-profile free-agent addition for Chicago this offseason.

Moore chose the Windy City after weighing offers from Dallas and New York, citing the Bears’ revamped passing attack under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. The deal, reported by Bleacher Report, includes $18 million guaranteed and a $5 million roster bonus due before the season opener.

The Panthers selected Moore in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft (24th overall) out of Maryland, and he immediately became a focal point of Carolina’s offense. Over seven seasons with the Panthers, Moore developed into one of the league’s more reliable intermediate-route runners, posting three 1,000-yard campaigns in 2018, 2020, and 2022. His consistency despite frequent quarterback carousel appearances in Carolina—including stints with Cam Newton, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield—demonstrates his ability to create separation regardless of who under center.

Despite playing through a nagging ankle injury that limited his participation in spring workouts, Moore logged 79 receptions last season, showcasing his durability and commitment to the Panthers’ offense. His career 12.6 yards per reception reflects his ability to make plays after the catch—a skill set that should translate well to Getsy’s scheme, which emphasizes yards-after-catch opportunities in quick-rhythm concepts.

What does DJ Moore bring to Chicago?

Moore arrives as a proven route runner with a career 12.6 yards per reception and 79 receptions last season, despite playing through a nagging ankle injury. His ability to line up both outside and in the slot gives Getsy’s multiple-receiver sets more flexibility, especially on play-action concepts that Chicago hopes to emphasize.

The Bears’ offense under Getsy has evolved to feature more pre-snap motion and varied alignments, concepts that align perfectly with Moore’s versatility. Chicago’s coaching staff views Moore as a three-down player capable of aligning in 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers) as an outside X receiver, in the slot as the primary pass-catching option, or even motioning into the backfield on jet-sweep concepts—similar to how San Francisco utilizes Deebo Samuel.

For quarterback Justin Fields, who enters his fourth NFL season with significant expectations, Moore provides a safety valve in intermediate zones. Fields demonstrated flashes of elite playmaking ability in 2025, but his interception rate (14 picks) suggested he sometimes forced throws into tight windows. Moore’s refined route running and ability to find soft spots in zone coverage should help Fields identify easier completions while still maintaining downfield explosiveness.

How does the contract compare with league norms?

The three-year, $45 million structure sits near the top of the market for receivers aged 27-30, aligning with recent deals for players like Deebo Samuel. The guaranteed portion exceeds the median for comparable contracts, reflecting the Bears’ belief that Moore can instantly become a primary target for quarterback Justin Fields.

At $15 million average annual value, Moore’s deal places him among the top 10 highest-paid receivers in the league—a premium that Chicago justified through several factors. First, the receiver market saw significant inflation following the 2024 and 2025 franchise tags, with teams prioritizing pass-catching talent after several high-profile trades yielded substantial returns. Second, Moore’s age (29) suggests he has 2-3 prime years remaining, making the three-year commitment relatively team-friendly in terms of long-term cap implications. Third, the $3 million performance incentive tied to 1,200 receiving yards provides upside protection—if Moore reaches that threshold, the Bears receive elite-level production at a below-market cost.

The $18 million fully guaranteed at signing represents a significant commitment, particularly for a team with multiple roster needs. However, Chicago’s cap situation entering 2026 allowed for such an investment, with the Bears carrying approximately $28 million in cap space following the departure of several veterans from the 2025 roster.

Key Developments

Moore’s deal includes a $5 million roster bonus payable on June 15, ensuring the Bears lock in his cap hit before the preseason.

The Bears will start the 2026 season with Moore listed as the No. 2 receiver behind Allen Robinson, but field staff plan to rotate him into the slot by Week 3.

Moore’s signing triggers a $2 million dead-money charge for the Panthers, who will free up space to pursue a 2027 first-round pick.

Chicago’s depth chart now lists three veteran receivers, a rarity in the NFC North, potentially boosting the team’s passing yards per game by 15-20%.

Moore‘s contract contains a performance incentive worth up to $3 million if he reaches 1,200 receiving yards in a single season.

The Bears’ receiving corps now features Moore, Allen Robinson, and Darnell Mooney—three players with 1,000-yard potential, creating matchup nightmares for opposing defensive coordinators.

Carolina’s decision to let Moore walk reflects their broader rebuild, with the Panthers prioritizing draft capital and cap flexibility as they transition to a younger core around their 2025 first-round quarterback selection.

What next for the Bears and DJ Moore?

Moore will join the Bears’ offseason program on July 25, where he’ll work with veteran wide-receiver coach John Mackovic to fine-tune his route concepts. The front office expects his presence to open up the passing game, giving Fields a reliable target in both short- and deep zones. If Moore hits his incentive benchmarks, Chicago could re-tool its salary cap in 2027 to add a defensive playmaker, keeping the Bears competitive in a tough division.

The NFC North projects as one of the league’s most competitive divisions in 2026, with Detroit’s emerging offense, Minnesota’s veteran-laden roster, and Green Bay’s consistent contender status creating a gauntlet. Chicago’s addition of Moore signals their intent to compete immediately rather than continue rebuilding around Fields.

Fantasy implications are significant. Moore’s arrival bumps Robinson to the secondary target role, potentially increasing Robinson’s efficiency while giving Fields a true No. 1 option. Moore’s projected 2026 stats (85 receptions, 1,050 yards, 6 touchdowns) reflect his floor as a high-volume target in an offense that should feature increased passing frequency.

How many 1,000-yard seasons has DJ Moore recorded? Moore posted three 1,000-yard campaigns (2018, 2020, 2022) while with the Panthers, totaling 4,500 career receiving yards. What impact did Kenny Moore’s release have on the Colts? The Colts released veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II, creating a vacancy in the secondary and freeing up $5.4 million in cap space, according to Bleacher Report. Will DJ Moore be eligible for the Pro Bowl in 2026? Based on his career averages and the Bears’ projected passing volume, analysts project a strong case for Moore’s Pro Bowl candidacy if he reaches 900+ receiving yards and 8+ touchdowns.