New Orleans Saints Drop Tyree Wilson Fifth‑Year Option, 2026 Outlook





New Orleans Saints announced on May 8 they declined the fifth‑year option on edge rusher Tyree Wilson, making the move official after the league‑wide deadline. The numbers reveal a $10 million cap relief that could fund a veteran edge‑rusher signing.

By opting out, the Saints turn Wilson into a regular fourth‑year player eligible for free agency after the 2026 season. The decision signals a shift in how the brass values the former first‑round pick amid a crowded defensive line.

What does the option decline say about the Saints’ recent roster moves?

The choice fits a broader pattern of churn after a disappointing 2025 campaign. With a new defensive coordinator installed, New Orleans is re‑evaluating high‑cost contracts to align with a more aggressive pass‑rush scheme. Declining Wilson’s option frees cap space for potential free‑agent signings while keeping his rookie deal intact for now.

How did Tyree Wilson’s career trajectory lead to this crossroads?

Wilson entered the league as a 2020 first‑round pick, struggled with Jacksonville, then blossomed with the Raiders before being dealt to New Orleans. He posted a breakout 2025 season as a key member of the New England Patriots’ pass rush, which reached the Super Bowl, showcasing his upside. Yet uneven production in New Orleans prompted the option decline.

Key Developments

Wilson was selected 14th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, a slot that carries a hefty rookie contract structure.

The Raiders traded Wilson to the Saints on Day 03 of the 2026 draft, exchanging a 2026 third‑round pick and a 2027 second‑round pick.

During his 2025 season with the Patriots, Wilson recorded 12.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, helping a defense that ranked top‑five in total pressure.

By declining the option, the Saints preserve roughly $10 million in cap space for 2026, allowing flexibility for a veteran edge‑rusher signing.

What’s next for the New Orleans Saints defense?

Going forward, the Saints can either re‑sign Wilson at a market rate or let him test free agency, a choice that will hinge on his performance in the remaining 2025 games. Coach Dennis Allen’s scheme emphasizes a hybrid 3‑14/4‑13 front, meaning the team may seek a versatile edge rusher who can line up both on the hand and off the edge. The cap relief also opens a window to add depth at linebacker or invest in a veteran interior lineman, addressing gaps that hurt the team in the 2025 playoffs. CBS Sports noted that the front office’s move could set a precedent for handling other first‑round contracts approaching their option years. ESPN also highlighted the potential to add a veteran pass‑rusher under the new cap flexibility.

What is a fifth‑year option and why does it matter? A fifth‑year option allows teams to extend a first‑round rookie contract by one year at a predetermined salary, usually a fraction of the player’s market value. Declining it frees cap space but risks losing the player to free agency. How much cap space does the Saints save by dropping Wilson’s option? The option carried a projected $10 million salary for 2026. By declining it, the Saints retain that amount, giving them flexibility to sign other defensive assets or address depth elsewhere. Could the Saints still re‑sign Wilson after the 2026 season? Yes. With the option declined, Wilson becomes a free agent after his fourth year. If his production remains high, New Orleans could negotiate a new deal, likely at market rates, to keep him on the roster.