Jeremiah Names Jets, Browns, Vikings Picks in 2026 NFL Draft





On Friday, May 9, 2026, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah unveiled his top value selections for the 2026 NFL Draft, sparking debate among fans and fantasy owners. Jeremiah’s list puts the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings at the front of the value‑driven conversation, a sign that front offices are hunting upside over name‑brand hype.

Jeremiah, a veteran draft guru, blends college production, positional need and contract outlook to rank each pick. The numbers reveal that his choices balance immediate impact with long‑term cap flexibility, a crucial mix for teams juggling depth and star power.

What makes Jeremiah’s picks stand out?

He dissected tape, combine stats and scheme fit, then highlighted three prospects who deliver the most draft‑day value relative to their slot. His method favors players who can contribute early while keeping salary‑cap hits modest.

Which teams earned Jeremiah’s top‑value nods?

According to Jeremiah, the New York Jets earned the first‑round honor after trading up for Indiana slot receiver Omar Cooper Jr., a play‑maker from the Hoosiers’ championship run. The Cleveland Browns secured the second‑round accolade with cornerback Emmanuel McNeil‑Warren, praised for his man‑to‑man technique. Finally, the Minnesota Vikings captured the third‑round nod by selecting offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan, whose run‑blocking grades impressed scouts league‑wide.

Daniel Jeremiah’s draft‑day outlook

Daniel Jeremiah believes the 2026 NFL Draft will be defined by teams that extract value rather than chase marquee names. He argues that a well‑placed slot receiver can open a passing attack, a versatile corner can shore up a porous secondary, and a sturdy tackle can protect a veteran quarterback without draining the salary cap. This philosophy aligns with the league’s growing emphasis on cap‑friendly roster construction.

Key Developments

The Jets’ trade‑up maneuver was deemed the best first‑round value by Jeremiah.

Jeremiah highlighted the Browns’ selection of Emmanuel McNeil‑Warren as the top second‑round value pick.

The Vikings’ choice of Caleb Tiernan earned the third‑round value distinction.

The analyst’s rankings were released in a Bleacher Report interview on draft day.

Each pick balances immediate impact with long‑term cap flexibility, according to Jeremiah.

How will these picks shape each franchise’s future?

New York Jets fans can expect Cooper to stretch defenses, a scheme element head coach Robert Saleh has prized all season. Cleveland Browns will add depth to a secondary that struggled against elite receivers in 2025, giving the team a chance to improve its pass‑defense DVOA. Minnesota Vikings supporters should watch Tiernan’s integration into the O‑line rotation, which could lower the sack total that plagued the club last year.

Fantasy managers should monitor Cooper’s target share in the Jets’ offense, as his route‑running could translate to a high‑upside WR3 in standard leagues. Browns fans can anticipate McNeil‑Warren fighting for a nickel‑corner role, while Vikings fans should keep an eye on Tiernan’s impact on red‑zone efficiency.

According to NFL.com, the 2026 NFL Draft will feature a record number of early‑round trades, making Jeremiah’s value picks even more relevant as teams maneuver for advantage.

Why the NFL Draft matters for the Jets

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers enters his third season with a revamped receiving corps, and the addition of Omar Cooper Jr. gives the passing game a new dimension. Cooper’s 4.55‑second 40‑yard dash and 4.8 catch‑rate in college suggest he can win contested catches in the slot. By securing a high‑upside receiver early, the Jets can avoid a costly free‑agent market later and keep salary‑cap space for defensive upgrades. This move reflects a broader league trend of leveraging the NFL Draft to build a balanced roster without over‑paying on veteran contracts.

How the NFL Draft reshapes the Vikings’ line

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan brings a rare blend of size and technique to a line that surrendered 58 sacks in 2025. Tiernan’s 92.5% pass‑block success rate at the combine and his junior‑college Pro Bowl nod signal a player ready to step in quickly. By drafting Tiernan in the third round, the Vikings avoid a first‑round premium while still addressing a critical need. The move could stabilize quarterback Kirk Cousins’ blind‑side, improve red‑zone scoring, and free up cap room for a veteran wide receiver in free agency.

What did the Jets give up to move up for Omar Cooper Jr.? The Jets traded their original first‑round slot and a future second‑round pick to the team holding the 8th overall selection, enabling them to select Cooper before the clock expired. How does Emmanuel McNeil‑Warren’s college experience translate to the NFL? McNeil‑Warren logged over 30 starts at cornerback for Cleveland State, tallying 12 pass breakups and three interceptions in his senior year, a production level that suggests he can compete for nickel‑corner duties immediately. Why is Caleb Tiernan considered a value pick at tackle? Tiernan earned a Pro Bowl nod at the junior college level and posted a 92.5% pass‑block success rate at the NFL Combine, metrics that indicate he can upgrade the Vikings’ O‑line without a first‑round price tag.