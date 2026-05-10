Steelers Ink Three More 2026 NFL Draft Picks Before Minicamp





Steelers general manager Omar Edwards confirmed on May 9 that three more members of the 2026 NFL Draft class have agreed to contracts, finalizing their deals before the first rookie minicamp. The announcements came as the team’s newest players arrived in Pittsburgh, ready to begin practice under the league’s new protection rules.

Omar Edwards, a veteran front‑office executive known for his data‑driven approach, said the numbers reveal that early signings shave roughly $500,000 off cap uncertainty for each rookie, allowing the Steelers to allocate resources more efficiently. By securing the contracts early, the Steelers join a league‑wide shift toward getting draft picks under contract before they ever step onto a practice field. The move eliminates the uncertainty of unsigned rookies and ensures compensation if a serious injury occurs during the preseason.

Why the early‑signing trend matters for NFL Draft negotiations

The NFL now permits unsigned draft picks to sign a letter of protection, which lets them practice while guaranteeing a contract should a severe injury happen. This safety net has prompted teams to move quickly, locking in deals to avoid potential disputes and to manage cap space more predictably. For Pittsburgh, the strategy dovetails with a broader emphasis on roster continuity, a hallmark of perennial contenders.

Inside the contracts the Steelers delivered to their 2026 NFL Draft picks

According to the club’s release, each of the three rookies signed four‑year deals with modest signing bonuses and a clause that triggers full salary only after a designated number of games played. The contracts also feature escalators tied to performance metrics such as snap counts and target share, mirroring the league’s trend toward incentive‑heavy rookie deals. The numbers reveal that the escalators could boost a rookie’s base salary by up to 15% if they exceed 500 snaps in their first season.

Key Developments

All three contracts were signed on May 9, 2026, the same day the Steelers announced the deals.

The players received letters of protection that guarantee payment if they suffer a serious injury before the contract fully activates.

This batch brings the total number of Steelers 2026 NFL Draft picks under contract to seven, a franchise record for early signings.

The deals were announced via the Steelers’ official website and simultaneously posted on NBC Sports.

Each rookie’s contract includes a performance‑based escalator that can increase the base salary by up to 15% if they exceed 500 snaps in their rookie season.

How the signings reshape Pittsburgh’s roster strategy

Locking in the three players early gives the Steelers greater flexibility in the upcoming free‑agency period. With rookie salaries now set, the front office can allocate cap space toward veteran extensions or targeted free‑agent signings. Moreover, the early contracts reduce the risk of last‑minute holdouts that could disrupt minicamp chemistry. Analysts note that this proactive approach mirrors the strategies of perennial contenders who prioritize roster continuity over speculative negotiations.

How do letters of protection differ from standard rookie contracts? Letters of protection let unsigned draft picks practice with the team while guaranteeing a payout if a serious injury occurs before the full contract is signed, unlike standard deals that only become enforceable after a player signs and passes a physical. What immediate cap impact will these NFL Draft signings have for Pittsburgh? The four‑year deals carry modest signing bonuses, resulting in an initial cap hit of roughly $1.2 million per player. Performance escalators could add up to $180,000 each in later years, but the front office gains predictability for cap planning. How many of the Steelers’ 2026 NFL Draft selections are now under contract? With the three new signings, seven of the Steelers’ 2026 draft picks have secured contracts, the most early agreements in franchise history. The remaining picks are expected to sign before the start of training camp. Do the performance escalators affect a rookie’s guaranteed money? No. The escalators are tied to snap counts and target share, meaning they boost the base salary only after the player meets the thresholds, leaving the guaranteed portion unchanged. Will the early signings influence other teams’ draft strategies? Early signings are becoming a league‑wide trend, and Pittsburgh’s move may encourage rivals to adopt similar approaches to lock in talent and manage cap risk before minicamp.