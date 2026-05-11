Chiefs Eye Tight End Trade as Cap Space Tightens





Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach announced on May 10 that the club is already scouting a post‑Kelce tight end, turning the latest NFL Cap Space News into a proactive move for the 2026 offseason. With veteran Travis Kelce set to play another year, the Chiefs want a backup plan before the star hangs up his helmet.

Chiefs analysts say the team’s cap situation will tighten after next season’s contract extensions, making a trade for a ready‑made starter a prudent way to preserve flexibility. The search points to Chicago Bears’ Cole Kmet, who could be acquired after the June 1 trade deadline, according to Sporting News.

What does recent NFL Cap Space News reveal about the Chiefs’ financial outlook?

Chiefs entered the 2025 season with roughly $12 million in dead money, and upcoming extensions for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid will further compress available cap room. This pressure explains why the front office is eyeing a low‑cost, high‑upside option rather than a free‑agent splash.

Salary‑cap forecasts show a projected $3 million shortfall for the 2027 season if no new tight end is added, a gap that could force the club to trim depth elsewhere. A modest trade would keep the roster balanced while protecting future draft capital.

How realistic is a Kmet trade given the Bears’ cap situation?

Chicago sits with about $5 million in cap space, enough to absorb a modest contract without sacrificing draft capital. The Bears would likely demand a late‑round pick, as the Chiefs are unwilling to part with high‑value selections for a player with modest production over the past two seasons.

Chicago’s recent restructuring of 2024 contracts created that $5 million cushion, a move praised by their finance team for adding flexibility. The Bears could therefore afford a short‑term deal that aligns with Kansas City’s timeline.

Chiefs’ scouting priorities and cap outlook

Chiefs scouting staff have already ranked Kmet in the top three NFC North tight ends for route running and red‑zone efficiency. The team’s analytics applied a weighted metric that favored players with a catch‑rate above 68 percent in the red zone, a threshold Kmet comfortably meets.

In addition, the organization is monitoring several free agents who could fill a backup role at a fraction of Kmet’s projected salary. This layered approach gives the front office leverage when negotiating with Chicago.

What’s next for the Chiefs and how will cap space shape their moves?

Veach’s staff will likely weigh a trade against a low‑cost free‑agent signing, balancing draft capital against immediate production. If a Kmet deal falls through, Kansas City may explore a veteran backup on a one‑year deal to keep cap numbers tidy. Either path underscores how NFL Cap Space News is dictating roster strategy well before the draft.

Chiefs have built a roster that can win now while staying under the salary cap, but the looming 2026 deadline forces them to think ahead. By targeting a player like Kmet, the organization hopes to add a proven blocker and receiver without blowing up the payroll, preserving flexibility for future free‑agent markets and draft picks.

Chicago entered the 2024 offseason by reshuffling contracts, turning base salaries into bonuses to free up roughly $5 million. That maneuver not only helped the Bears stay competitive this season but also gave them the breathing room to entertain trade offers for a player of Kmet’s caliber, should the price be right.

When is Travis Kelce expected to retire? Kelce has not announced a retirement date, but analysts project he could retire after the 2026 season, given his age and cumulative snap count. How much cap space does the Chicago Bears have for a trade? The Bears reported roughly $5 million in available cap space after restructuring contracts in the 2024 offseason, enough to absorb a modest incoming salary without cutting core players. What impact would a Kmet trade have on the Chiefs’ draft capital? Reports suggest Kansas City would likely surrender a late‑round pick, preserving early‑round assets while still adding a starting‑level tight end. What clause in Kelce’s contract adds uncertainty for Kansas City? Kelce’s deal includes a player option for 2027, meaning the team could lose a high‑value veteran without a guaranteed salary hit, complicating long‑term cap planning. How does the Bears’ cap restructuring affect their trade flexibility? The Bears freed up $5 million by converting base salaries into bonuses, a move that creates wiggle room for a short‑term contract with a player like Kmet while retaining core talent.