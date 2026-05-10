Bears Add Super Bowl Champ Scotty Miller to Receiver Corps





Chicago announced on May 9, 2026 that it has signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl champion wide receiver Scotty Miller, adding a proven slot option to a thin receiving group. The move, reported by Sporting News, aims to give quarterback Justin Fields a more reliable third‑down target.

In a league where the distinction between a winning offense and a stagnant one often rests on the ability to convert third-and-medium situations, the Bears’ acquisition of Miller represents a calculated gamble on veteran situational expertise. Miller, who contributed on special teams and posted 42 catches for 560 yards in his most recent season, will likely line up behind veteran Marquise “Hollywood” Burden and rookie Jaxon Odunze. His shifty route running and experience returning kicks give the Bears a versatile weapon in the slot. This strategic deployment addresses a glaring deficiency in the Bears’ offensive personnel: the lack of a reliable ‘chain-mover’ who can navigate the congested middle of the field against nickel defenses.

What does Miller bring from his Super Bowl experience?

Scotty Miller earned a ring in Super Bowl LV, catching passes in a high‑pressure environment that few of his new teammates have seen. To understand the value of this signing, one must look at the context of the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Playing under Bruce Arians and Tom Brady, Miller was part of a vertical-threat system that demanded precision and mental toughness. While he wasn’t the primary target in that championship run, his ability to execute complex timing routes and maintain composure during high-leverage playoff moments is a commodity the Bears’ current roster lacks. The film shows he can find soft spots in zone coverage and excels on quick slants, a skill set that dovetails with the Bears’ play‑action heavy scheme. His presence also adds depth to special teams, where he has returned punts and kicks throughout his career.

From a tactical standpoint, Miller’s route-running profile is built on suddenness. He possesses the ‘stop-and-go’ ability required to freeze linebackers in zone schemes, making him an ideal candidate for the quick-release passing game that Justin Fields thrives in. For a quarterback like Fields, who relies on rhythm and timing to mitigate defensive pressure, having a receiver who understands how to manipulate space in the slot can be the difference between a completed check-down and a sack. Furthermore, Miller’s history in the Buccaneers’ special teams unit suggests he will provide immediate value in field position battles, a critical component of the Bears’ strategy to win the turnover margin and time of possession.

Key details of the Chicago signing

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears reached a one‑year deal with Miller, giving the club flexibility while securing a veteran who can contribute immediately. This ‘prove-it’ contract structure is a hallmark of the current Bears front office philosophy, which prioritizes cap health and roster fluidity during the early stages of the free-agency cycle. The contract reportedly includes a modest base salary and a performance incentive tied to receptions over 50, a clause that could motivate Miller to compete for a larger role. This incentive structure is particularly interesting given Miller’s career trajectory; it allows the Bears to mitigate risk while providing the veteran an avenue to earn significant supplemental income through on-field production.

He joins a receiving corps that struggled to produce a 1,000‑yard season last year, and his route‑running precision could help elevate the unit’s Expected Points Added (EPA) per pass play. Last season, the Bears’ passing attack frequently stalled in the middle third of the field, as opposing defenses successfully crowded the box to neutralize the run and played tight man-to-man on the perimeter. By adding a slot specialist, Chicago forces defensive coordinators to respect the interior, potentially opening up the deep shots for Burden and Odunze. This move isn’t just about adding a player; it’s about expanding the mathematical possibilities of the Bears’ playbook.

Key Developments

The signing was officially confirmed on May 9, 2026, the day after the NFL”free‑agency window opened.

Miller’s contract is structured as a one‑year, veteran‑minimum deal with a $150,000 roster bonus.

Chicago plans to use Miller primarily as the third receiver, slotting him behind Burden and Odunze in the depth chart.

The signing marks the Bears’ third significant move in the wide receiver position during this offseason, signaling an aggressive push to rebuild the passing infrastructure.

Impact and what’s next for the Bears offense

Adding a Super Bowl‑vetted receiver gives the Bears a short‑yardage threat and a reliable punt return option, potentially improving their red‑zone efficiency. Historically, teams that successfully integrate a high-IQ slot receiver see a marked increase in third-down conversion rates. If Miller can replicate his 8.9 yards per catch from Tampa Bay, he could push the Bears past the 4,000‑yard passing mark this season. This would represent a significant statistical leap for a franchise that has long struggled with offensive consistency in the modern era.

The presence of Jaxon Odunze, a highly touted rookie, alongside the veteran Miller creates a fascinating dynamic in the training camp. While Odunze provides the ceiling and the physical tools to become a superstar, Miller provides the floor—the stability and the ‘veteran savvy’ that the front office brass hopes will mentor younger players and help stabilize the passing game as Chicago eyes a playoff spot. The coaching staff’s ability to integrate Miller’s nuances into their play-calling will be a key indicator of the team’s readiness for the 2026 campaign. If the chemistry between Fields and Miller develops early, the Bears may find themselves with a much more multifaceted offensive identity than they possessed in 2025.

When did Scotty Miller win his Super Bowl? Miller earned his championship ring in February 2021 when the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. How many career receptions does Miller have? Entering the 2026 season, Miller has compiled 115 receptions over his five‑year NFL career, averaging 8.9 yards per catch. What role will Miller play on special teams? Chicago expects Miller to handle punt return duties and serve as a gunner on kick coverage, leveraging his prior experience returning kicks for the Buccaneers.