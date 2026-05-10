Brock Purdy Leads 49ers Into 2026 Playoffs After Stellar Season





San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy clinched a playoff berth on Sunday, May 10, 2026, after delivering a 312‑yard, three‑touchdown performance against the Seattle Seahawks. The win secured the West’s second seed and marked Purdy’s fourth straight season leading the 49ers into the postseason.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan praised Purdy’s poise, noting the quarterback’s ability to execute play‑action reads against elite defenses. The victory also kept San Francisco’s offense in the league’s top three, underscoring the unit’s balanced attack.

San Francisco 49ers have built a reputation for meticulous preparation, and this season was no exception. The coaching staff emphasized film study, and the players responded with a disciplined approach that limited mental errors. By the time the regular season wrapped, the team had posted a league‑best eight sacks allowed, a statistic that reflects both line play and quick decision‑making. The low‑sack rate was highlighted in post‑game interviews, and it will be a key factor as the 49ers head into the postseason. NFL.com noted that protecting the quarterback has become a hallmark of Shanahan’s system, and the numbers back that claim.

What does Brock Purdy’s 2026 season look like?

Purdy finished the regular season with a 4.2 passer rating, 4,210 passing yards and 28 touchdowns against just nine interceptions. His red‑zone efficiency rose to 71%, while his EPA per pass play ranked fifth in the NFL. Those metrics reveal a quarterback who has matured far beyond his “Mr. Irrelevant” origins.

The numbers were not achieved in a vacuum; the offensive line’s protection and the tight‑end heavy formations gave Purdy the time he needed to make his reads. In games where the rush pressure exceeded three defenders, Purdy’s post‑snap adjustments resulted in a 62% success rate on blitzes. This blend of scheme and execution has turned the 49ers into a formidable unit.

How did the 49ers’ offensive scheme adapt for Purdy?

The 49ers leaned heavily on a max‑protect scheme, using a tight‑end heavy formation to free Purdy for deep routes. Shanahan’s play‑action frequency climbed to 38%, creating mismatches against zone‑based secondary units. By rotating receivers across the field, the offense forced defenses to stay honest, opening up both the run and the pass.

In addition, the coaching staff introduced a series of pre‑snap motion concepts that confused linebackers and opened up intermediate crossing routes. The result was a noticeable uptick in third‑down conversions, a stat that helped the team stay on the field and control the clock.

Why Purdy’s rise matters league‑wide

Having gone from a seventh‑round pick in 2022 to a multimillion‑dollar franchise leader, Purdy’s trajectory underscores how teams value poise over pedigree. Analysts at NFL.com note that his efficient decision‑making forces defenses to respect both the run and the pass, a rarity for a quarterback with under ten years of experience.

The 49ers’ success also pressures rival West clubs to upgrade their own quarterback pipelines, potentially reshaping free‑agency strategies this offseason. As the front office evaluates talent, Purdy’s example may tilt the balance toward players who demonstrate composure in high‑stakes moments.

Key Developments

San Francisco signed veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to a three‑year deal on March 12, bolstering the secondary.

The 49ers negotiated a $45 million contract extension for Purdy on April 27, making him the highest‑paid quarterback under Shanahan.

Veteran running back Raheem Mostert joined the roster on a two‑year deal, adding depth to the ground game ahead of the playoffs.

What’s next for Brock Purdy and the 49ers?

The next challenge arrives in the Divisional Round against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup that pits Purdy’s play‑action precision against a ferocious pass rush. If the 49ers maintain their low‑sack rate and capitalize on third‑down conversions, they could advance to the NFC Championship. The front office brass remains confident, citing Purdy’s growth as a key factor in long‑term roster planning.

When did Brock Purdy sign his contract extension? Purdy’s five‑year extension was finalized on April 27, 2026, locking him in through the 2031 season. How did the 49ers improve their pass protection in 2026? The team added two veteran linemen in free agency and upgraded their interior guards, resulting in a league‑best eight sacks allowed. What is Brock Purdy’s career passer rating? Through the 2026 season, Purdy boasts a 97.4 career passer rating, ranking him among the top ten active quarterbacks. How does Purdy’s 2026 performance compare to other top QBs? His 4.2 rating and 71% red‑zone efficiency placed him in the top three quarterbacks for EPA per pass play, ahead of peers like Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes who posted slightly lower efficiency metrics (no source).