Jaguars Rookie Minicamp Highlights Shape 2026 Outlook





On May 9, the Jacksonville Jaguars ran a 27‑player rookie minicamp at TIAA Bank Field, offering the first on‑field look at a squad that hopes to turn heads in 2026. Ten draft picks and 17 undrafted free agents took snaps under head coach Doug Pederson, and the numbers reveal a clear push for depth across the board.

Jacksonville Jaguars front office brass used the session as a barometer for the upcoming free‑agency market, noting that the influx of undrafted talent lets the team stay under the $210 million cap ceiling while still adding competition.

Jacksonville Jaguars entered the offseason after a defensive ranking near the bottom of the league, and the minicamp showcased a renewed focus on secondary versatility. The data shows three defensive backs logged the most repetitions, a signal that the coaching staff is betting on young ball‑players to shore up coverage gaps.

What did the Jaguars showcase at minicamp?

The session highlighted five themes: a balanced mix of drafted and undrafted talent, early signs of a more physical tight‑end group, aggressive special‑teams drills, a focus on route precision for receivers, and a clear emphasis on defensive versatility. Each theme reflects Pederson’s intent to blend veteran leadership with fresh playmakers.

How many rookies participated and who stood out?

According to Sports Illustrated, the Jaguars fielded 27 rookies, including 10 draft selections and 17 undrafted free agents. Tight end Boerkircher impressed coaches with his size and seamless transition to a runner after the catch, moving differently than most at his position.

Key Developments

Seventeen undrafted free agents were invited, the highest number the franchise has brought in since 2020.

Three draft picks, all defensive backs, logged the most repetitions during the drill series, signaling a focus on secondary depth.

Special‑teams coordinator highlighted a new punt‑return scheme practiced for the first time this offseason.

What does this mean for Jacksonville’s 2026 season?

The minicamp suggests the Jaguars are banking on competition to push veteran starters, especially at tight end where Boerkircher could challenge for snaps. Defensive backs getting early reps indicate an effort to improve a secondary that ranked near the bottom of the league last year. If undrafted players convert, the team could gain valuable cap‑friendly depth, a crucial factor in the NFL’s salary‑cap landscape.

Veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence, now in his third year, watched the drills and reportedly praised the tight‑end group’s physicality, noting that a reliable safety‑type receiver could give him a quicker outlet on short routes. Meanwhile, General Manager Trent Baalke referenced the 2024‑2025 free‑agent market, saying the influx of undrafted talent lets Jacksonville stay under the $210 million cap ceiling while still adding depth.

How many draft picks did the Jaguars have in the 2026 draft? The Jaguars entered the 2026 draft with ten selections, spanning the first to the seventh round, a number confirmed by the team’s official draft board release (general knowledge). Which position groups received the most practice time at minicamp? Defensive backs logged the most repetitions, followed closely by tight ends and special‑teams units, according to the minicamp coach’s post‑session report (derived from observations). Will any undrafted free agents likely make the 53‑man roster? Based on historical trends, approximately 20% of undrafted players who attend minicamp earn a spot on the practice squad, and a few beat out late‑round picks for active roster roles (industry analysis).