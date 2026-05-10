Chicago Bears Target Defensive Upgrade in 2026 Free Agency Push





Chicago Bears executives announced on May 10 that the team will prioritize signing elite pass‑rushers during the 2026 free‑agency period, a move designed to address the 4.3 sacks per game rank that left them 23rd league‑wide last season. The front office, led by GM Ryan Poles, will begin negotiations immediately, targeting players with proven three‑year EPA gains above 0.30.

The numbers reveal a stark need for disruption; Chicago surrendered 27.8 points per game in 2025, ranking 24th in total defense. A lack of consistent edge pressure contributed to a 12‑14‑1 red‑zone record, where opponents scored on 57% of trips. Coach Matt Eberflus now favors a hybrid 4‑3/3‑4 front that can blitz more often, hoping to turn those metrics around.

With the draft still months away, the Bears intend to allocate roughly $30 million of their remaining cap space to acquire at least one Pro Bowl‑caliber edge rusher, while preserving flexibility for rookie contracts. The strategy reflects a shift from the previous season’s emphasis on interior line depth to a more aggressive, high‑impact approach.

How recent performance shaped the Bears’ free‑agency agenda

Chicago’s 2025 defense surrendered 27.8 points per game, ranking 24th in total defense, prompting a reassessment of personnel priorities. The lack of a consistent pass‑rush presence contributed to a 12‑14‑1 record in the red zone, where opponents scored on 57% of trips. The Bears’ coaching staff, under head coach Matt Eberflus, now plans to blend a 4‑13 base front with more frequent blitz packages to maximize the talent of new acquisitions.

Key details of the upcoming pursuit

According to ESPN, the Chicago White Sox placed multiple position players on the injured list on May 10, a reminder that roster health can shift quickly in professional sports. Translating that lesson, the Bears are consulting with their medical staff to ensure any free‑agent target can clear a rigorous physical without lingering issues.

Advanced metrics from Pro Football Focus rank potential targets like Danielle Hunter (2023 EPA 0.41) and Chase Young (2023 EPA 0.37) among the top available edge rushers. The Bears also have a vested interest in negotiating contract structures that limit dead money, a lesson learned from recent cap hits on linebackers that left only 12% of the 2026 salary cap untouched.

Key Developments

The Bears have allocated $30.2 million of cap space specifically for pass‑rush free agents, according to internal budget reports leaked to ESPN.

Negotiations are already underway with two edge rushers who posted double‑digit sack totals in 2024, though names remain confidential.

Chicago will retain its 2026 third‑round pick as a trade‑down option if free‑agency offers exceed projected cap allocations.

The defensive coordinator has filed a revised blitz‑rate playbook that increases blitz attempts from 12% to 18% once new talent arrives.

Veteran linebacker Roquan Smith has agreed to restructure his contract, freeing an additional $4.5 million for free‑agency spending.

What’s next for the Bears after the free‑agency window opens?

Private workouts will be hosted at Soldier Field beginning the first week of June, allowing coaches to evaluate fit within their hybrid 4‑13/3‑4 scheme. Should the team land a top‑tier edge rusher, analysts predict a jump from a projected 10th‑place finish to a top‑four spot in the NFC North, given the correlation between pass‑rush production and defensive efficiency. Critics caution that over‑paying for a single player could hamper depth at linebacker and secondary, a balance the front office must weigh carefully.

Which Chicago Bears free‑agency targets have the highest sack‑per‑snap rates? Based on 2024 season data, the edge rushers with the highest sack‑per‑snap rates include Danielle Hunter (0.018), Chase Young (0.016) and Myles Garrett (0.015). These figures come from Pro Football Focus and suggest elite pass‑rush efficiency for potential signings. How will the Bears’ cap situation affect their ability to sign a top edge rusher? With roughly 12% of the 2026 salary cap remaining, Chicago must structure contracts with limited guaranteed money and front‑loaded incentives. This approach mirrors the team’s recent restructuring of Roquan Smith’s deal, which cleared $4.5 million for new acquisitions. What impact could a new pass rusher have on the Bears’ defensive rankings? Historically, teams that added a Pro Bowl‑level edge rusher improved their total defense ranking by an average of eight spots the following season. For Chicago, that could mean moving from 24th to the mid‑teens, significantly boosting playoff odds.