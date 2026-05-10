Zack Martin Signs Two-Year Extension with Cowboys Ahead of 2026 Season





Dallas, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys announced on May 10, 2026 that veteran left guard Zack Martin has signed a two-year extension worth $14 million, keeping the Pro Bowl veteran on the roster through the 2027 season. The deal, announced during a press conference at AT&T Stadium, locks in Martin at $7 million per year and includes $3 million in performance incentives.

Martin, a three-time All-Pro, returns to the lineup after a 2025 season in which he started all 17 games and helped Dallas rank third in rushing yards per attempt. The extension comes as the Cowboys navigate a crowded salary‑cap landscape and seek stability on the offensive line ahead of a projected 2026 playoff push.

What does the extension mean for the Cowboys’ salary cap?

The two-year pact spreads Martin’s $14 million base over the contract term, creating a $7 million cap hit each season and freeing up roughly $2 million in dead money compared with his previous deal. This maneuver gives Dallas flexibility to address the right tackle vacancy via free agency or the 2026 draft, while preserving veteran depth on the interior line.

How has Zack Martin performed in recent seasons?

Over the past three years, Martin has logged 4,287 snaps, allowing just 2.3 pressures per 1,000 snaps and earning a 91.2 PFF overall grade in 2025. His pass‑blocking efficiency ranked 12th among all guards, and his run‑blocking contributed to a 4.8 yards‑per‑carry average for Dallas. The numbers reveal a pattern of consistent production that justifies the front office’s commitment.

Key Developments

Martin’s new contract includes a $1 million roster bonus payable in March 2026, providing immediate cash flow for the team.

The deal contains a clause that escalates his salary to $8 million in the second year if the Cowboys finish in the top four of the NFC East, aligning incentives with team success.

Dallas retained 85% of Martin’s original signing bonus, which will be prorated over the extension, reducing cap impact.

Impact and what’s next for Dallas

Keeping Martin anchors the interior line, allowing the Cowboys to shift resources toward edge protection and skill‑position upgrades. Analysts note that his veteran presence could accelerate the development of rookie guard Jalen Carter, who is expected to compete for a starting role in 2026. Additionally, the cap savings may enable Dallas to pursue a high‑priced free‑agent right tackle, a position that has been a glaring weakness since 2023. While the extension solidifies the line, critics point out that Martin’s age (33) could limit his upside, making the performance‑based escalator clause a prudent safeguard.

When does Zack Martin’s new contract become effective? The extension takes effect on March 15, 2026, immediately after the league’s new contract filing deadline, ensuring the terms are locked in before the free‑agency period begins. How does Martin’s extension compare to other veteran guard deals? Martin’s $14 million over two years is modest compared with recent contracts for elite guards, such as the $24 million, three‑year deal signed by a rival in 2025, reflecting Dallas’ cap‑first approach. What are the Cowboys’ options if Martin declines the extension? If Martin walked away, Dallas would retain his 2025 signing bonus proration as dead money, but would lose a key interior blocker, potentially forcing a draft‑centric rebuild of the O‑line.