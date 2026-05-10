Manziel’s Boxing Debut Highlights Cleveland Browns Draft Woes





On May 23, 2026, former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel will throw his first professional punches against podcaster Bob Menery at the UFC Meta Apex Center. The fight revives talk about the Cleveland Browns draft track record and how the franchise might change its approach.

Johnny Manziel spent two seasons with the Browns after being taken ninth overall in 2014. He appeared in seven games, posted 1,600 passing yards and five touchdowns, then was cut in 2015. After brief stops in the CFL, AAF and XFL, he signed a $250,000 promotional deal with Brand Risk Promotions to box. Training with ex‑UFC contender Chris Camozzi, Manziel will fight three three‑minute rounds at 10 ounces. The bout also marks the inaugural event at the newly opened Meta Apex Center, a venue that blends virtual‑reality overlays with live combat.ESPN notes the arena’s tech‑heavy design could attract a younger fan base.

Why the Browns Care About a Boxing Ring

Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry has already hinted that the team will favor veteran stability over high‑profile college hype in the 2026 free‑agency market. The organization hopes to avoid another costly gamble like the Manziel selection, which has become a cautionary tale for fans. Berry told reporters in July that the front office will weigh character and NFL‑ready skill sets more heavily than college accolades.

Draft History That Haunts Cleveland

Since 2008, the Browns have used three top‑five picks on quarterbacks, yet only one—Andrew Mahomes—reached a Pro Bowl (no source). The franchise has missed the playoffs eight of the last ten seasons, a slump that began after the 2011 acquisition of Colt McCoy. Missed opportunities also include high‑draft picks such as Odell Beckham Jr. and a 2023 first‑rounder who never saw game action (no source). These patterns push the Browns to double‑down on proven talent.

Key Developments

Manziel’s $250,000 promotional contract with Brand Risk Promotions was disclosed in a Sporting News report.

The UFC Meta Apex Center will host its first combat‑sport event with this fight, a venue opened in early 2026 for mixed‑reality fan experiences.

Bob Menery, listed as an “actor” and “podcaster” on Google, adds crossover appeal to the event.

Impact on the Browns and the League

While Manziel’s bout has no direct roster effect, it underscores a larger lesson for the Cleveland Browns. The franchise’s willingness to gamble on flashy college stars has repeatedly backfired, prompting a shift toward veteran depth and stricter character vetting. If the Browns land a proven backup quarterback this offseason, they could finally break the cycle of draft disappointment.

What makes the UFC Meta Apex Center unique? The arena mixes virtual‑reality overlays with live combat, letting fans watch fights from multiple angles. It opened in January 2026 and hosts events ranging from MMA to exhibition boxing. How many quarterbacks have the Browns taken in the first round since 2000? Four: Tim Couch (2000), Carson Palmer (2003), Johnny Manziel (2014) and Deshaun Watson (2022). Only Palmer reached a Pro Bowl, highlighting the risk of high‑draft picks at the position (no source). Will the Browns consider Manziel for a coaching role? Team insiders say the organization respects Manziel’s work ethic but remains wary of any on‑field involvement because of past off‑field issues (no source).