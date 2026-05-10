Giants Tap Odell Beckham Jr. as NFL Injuries Decimate WR Corps





New York, May 10 — The New York Giants are moving quickly to add veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr. after a spate of NFL injuries thinned their receiving corps ahead of the 2026 draft. Coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen began talks right after Beckham cleared his physical.

Beckham, who has collected more than 7,000 career receiving yards, is being eyed as a depth piece rather than a marquee starter, but his experience could steady a unit reeling from injuries to Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton and rookie Jalin Hyatt.

What injuries are reshaping the Giants’ receiving room?

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka explained that Malik Nabers suffered a torn ACL and Darius Slayton endured a season‑ending hamstring tear, leaving rookie Jalin Hyatt as the only healthy starter. A third‑year contract dispute has also kept veteran Darren Waller off the field, further shrinking the depth chart.

How does Beckham fit into the Giants’ injury‑driven plan?

According to Sporting News, coach John Harbaugh said he has spoken with Beckham several times this week, showing genuine interest from both sides. While Beckham is no longer a 1,000‑yard receiver, his route‑running mastery and veteran leadership could help mitigate the impact of the injuries, especially in red‑zone scenarios where experience matters most.

Key Developments

Beckham completed a full physical on May 8, passing the team’s medical evaluation without reservations.

The Giants have set aside a $5 million roster bonus for the upcoming contract to meet Beckham’s salary expectations.

New York now lists three receivers on IR, two on PUP and only one starter, a historic low for the franchise.

What’s next for the Giants amid the injury surge?

The front office must decide whether to sign Beckham to a one‑year deal or wait for the 2026 draft to select a healthier prospect. The decision was made after evaluating Nabers’ projected eight‑week recovery and the team’s ability to clear cap space for a veteran contract. Either path underscores how NFL injuries are dictating roster strategies across the league.

Beckham brings a body of work that the numbers reveal: 7,028 receiving yards, 56 touchdowns and 31 career games with 80+ receiving yards. Those stats show why a team hit by NFL injuries would value a seasoned playmaker who can step onto the field without a learning curve.

Kafka added that the coaching staff is reviewing film of Beckham’s recent workouts, noting that his route precision remains sharp despite his age. His yards‑after‑catch rate has stayed above league average, a metric the Giants hope to exploit in short‑field situations.

How does the NFL injury report deadline affect roster moves? The league requires teams to submit a weekly injury report by 4 p.m. ET each Tuesday. Players listed as “questionable” or “doubtful” can still practice, but those on the “out” list cannot participate that week. This deadline often triggers last‑minute signings, as seen with the Giants’ pursuit of Beckham. What is Odell Beckham Jr.’s career yardage and why does it matter? Beckham has recorded 7,028 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns over 10 seasons. Those numbers illustrate his ability to produce big plays, a trait teams value when injuries force younger receivers into larger roles. Which other teams are dealing with similar injury‑driven roster challenges? Recent reports show the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks each have at least four offensive skill players on injured reserve, prompting each to explore veteran free‑agent options in the same timeframe.