Las Vegas Raiders Eye Joshua Palmer Trade to Ignite Mendoza’s 2026 Season





On May 11, 2026, the Las Vegas Raiders received a public push from analysts to trade for veteran wideout Joshua Palmer, a move aimed at bolstering the production of second‑year receiver Fernando Mendoza. The suggestion arrived as the offseason deadline loomed and the Raiders’ passing attack struggled to find consistency in the early‑season schedule.

Palmer, who signed a three‑year, $29 million contract with Buffalo in 2025, failed to replicate his earlier success with the Los Angeles Chargers, prompting the Bills to add veteran D.J. Moore to the roster this offseason. Raiders brass see Palmer as a potential “weapon” who could immediately elevate Mendoza’s target share and stretch defenses.

Joshua Palmer’s Career Trajectory and Skill Set

Selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chargers, Palmer emerged as a reliable slot option in Los Angeles’s West Coast offense, catching 136 passes for 1,453 yards and seven touchdowns across his first three seasons. The 6’2″, 210-pound receiver showcased exceptional route discipline and the ability to win in contested catch situations, drawing comparisons to former Chargers standout Keenan Allen throughout his development.

Palmer’s 2024 campaign with the Chargers before his Buffalo move represented his most productive season, with 67 receptions for 810 yards and four touchdowns, ranking among the top 25% of NFL slot receivers in yards after catch per reception (YAC). His ability to manipulate leverage at the line of scrimmage and find soft zones in zone coverage made him a favorite target in critical third-down situations, a trait that could prove invaluable for a Raiders offense seeking consistency.

The Bills’ decision to add D.J. Moore, a 10-year veteran with 688 career receptions, signals a shift in their offensive priorities toward a more experienced presence in their receiving room. Moore’s arrival creates roster redundancy with Palmer, potentially making Buffalo more receptive to trade discussions as they look to maximize value before the July 1 deadline.

Joshua Palmer’s Contract and Cap Implications

According to Sporting News, Palmer’s 2025 deal carries a $29 million average annual value, making him one of the higher‑paid slot receivers league‑wide. The numbers reveal that his $11 million guaranteed portion could be absorbed with modest cap maneuvering, especially if the Raiders convert a future draft pick into a signing bonus. The Bills’ recent addition of D.J. Moore suggests they may be willing to move Palmer to a fresh environment where his route‑running can flourish again.

From a financial perspective, the Raiders could structure a trade that includes a June 1 designation for any outgoing salary, creating immediate flexibility while pushing dead cap charges into future years. This approach aligns with general manager Dave Ziegler’s pattern of creative cap management, including his 2024 restructure of Darren Waller’s contract that net the team $4.2 million in immediate space.

Fernando Mendoza’s Development and 2025 Season Analysis

The Raiders’ urgency to acquire Palmer stems largely from Mendoza’s uneven rookie campaign, which highlighted the lack of quality depth behind the team’s top receiving options. Mendoza, selected in the third round of the 2025 Draft from Washington State, showed flashes of the quick-twitch ability that made him a standout in the Pac-12, but struggled with consistency against NFL-level coverage schemes.

His 42 catches for 560 yards represented a modest output that underscored the need for a proven third‑level receiver. Film analysis reveals that Mendoza excelled on quick-outs and slant routes, averaging 4.3 yards after catch per reception, but lacked the veteran presence alongside him to draw attention away from underneath zones. The rookie’s 58.3% catch rate on targets ranked 34th among qualified receivers, a statistic that points to timing issues rather than pure ability.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s system demands precision in its timing-based passing game, and the addition of a veteran like Palmer could accelerate Mendoza’s development by providing a reliable outlet option who understands leverage and spacing at an elite level. Roman’s history with the Baltimore Ravens, where he developed Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman, suggests he knows how to maximize complementary receiver talent.

Las Vegas Raiders’ Receiving Corps in 2025

Las Vegas Raiders concluded the 2025 season with the third‑worst passing yards per game in the AFC West, largely because of limited reliable options beyond the rookie depth chart. The Raiders’ 187.4 passing yards per game ranked 24th league-wide, a significant regression from their 2024 output of 221.8 yards per game (15th) that reflected the departure of Davante Adams via trade to the New York Jets.

Current projection models suggest that without significant additions, the Raiders’ passing attack projects to approximately 195 yards per game in 2026, a figure that would place them fourth in the division behind the Kansas City Chiefs (268.3), Los Angeles Chargers (234.1), and Denver Broncos (218.7). The AFC West’s defensive improvements, particularly Denver’s investment in their secondary through the draft, make the need for offensive weapons more pressing.

Film shows the team’s inability to convert short‑route concepts into consistent gains, a problem that a veteran like Palmer could help solve. The Raiders converted just 31% of their third-and-short situations (3-5 yards to gain) in 2025, down from 47% in 2024, a decline directly attributable to the loss of a reliable intermediate-route receiver who could win against bracket coverage.

AFC West Competitive Landscape

The AFC West has transformed into one of the NFL’s most competitive divisions, with all four teams making significant offensive investments this offseason. Kansas City retained Patrick Mahomes with a record-breaking extension and added depth at receiver through the draft. The Chargers, under new offensive coordinator Joe Horitz, acquired several playmakers to support Justin Herbert’s development. Denver invested heavily in their passing game, selecting a first-round receiver and signing veteran tight end coverage.

In this context, the Raiders’ need for a proven slot receiver becomes even more critical. Their current receiving room projects to rely heavily on unproven talent, creating matchup disadvantages that opposing defensive coordinators will exploit. The division’s collective investment in defensive backs, including Denver’s selection of a cornerback in the first round, suggests that traditional receiver development may face longer timelines than in previous seasons.

Key Developments

Palmer’s three-year deal includes $11 million guaranteed; the Raiders could absorb it by converting a future sixth-round pick into a cap-saving bonus.

The Bills added veteran D.J. Moore on a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason, potentially freeing a roster spot for Palmer.

Raiders offensive coordinator said Mendoza’s route-tree depth is limited, and a veteran like Palmer would provide a “reliable complementary receiver”.

The Raiders’ 2025 third-down conversion rate of 36.2% ranked 28th in the league, down from 41.8% in 2024.

Palmer’s 2024 target share in Buffalo was 18.3%, with a 71.2% catch rate that would have led the Raiders’ receiving room.

Impact and What’s Next for the Raiders

If the trade materializes, the Raiders would likely restructure their 2026 cap, shedding a marginal $2 million in dead money while gaining a player whose EPA per target in 2024 ranked in the top 20 % of slot receivers. The move could also influence free‑agency priorities, allowing the front office to focus on interior line upgrades. Critics note that Palmer’s recent production dip raises risk, but the upside of pairing him with Mendoza may outweigh the cost, especially as the AFC West tightens its race.

The statistical case for Palmer centers on his ability to create separation in the short-to-intermediate range, an area where the Raiders struggled mightily in 2025. His 2.3 yards of separation at the catch point ranked 12th among qualified slot receivers, a metric that directly correlates with catch rate and first-down production. In Roman’s offense, which emphasizes option routes and timing-based throws, Palmer’s understanding of coverage rotations could accelerate the unit’s overall development.

Joshua Palmer’s veteran savvy and route-discipline could also free up Carr to explore deeper patterns, a factor that the numbers reveal can boost overall offensive efficiency by up to 5 % in comparable schemes. The Raiders’ front office brass have a clear deadline: secure the deal before the July 1 trade cutoff or risk entering the 2026 free‑agency market with a glaring hole at receiver.

Las Vegas Raiders fans have been vocal about the need for a reliable second option, and the trade rumor mill has intensified after the team’s early-season loss to the Denver Broncos, where Mendoza managed only three catches. Adding Palmer would give the coaching staff a proven slot to rotate into three-wide sets, a tactic that film shows can keep defenses honest and prevent the bracket coverage that limited Mendoza’s opportunities in that game.

The Broncos game film revealed a concerning trend: opposing defenses are already keying on Mendoza as the Raiders’ primary threat, dedicating safety help to his side of the field on 68% of passing downs. A player of Palmer’s caliber would force defenses to respect multiple options, creating the one-on-one matchups that drive offensive efficiency in modern NFL schemes.

How would the trade affect the Raiders’ 2026 salary cap? Absorbing Palmer’s $11 million guaranteed would require a modest restructuring, but the Raiders could create roughly $2 million in cap space by converting a future sixth-round pick into a signing bonus, a method they used successfully in 2024. Additionally, the team could explore a June 1 trade designation to spread any dead cap over two years, providing immediate flexibility while managing long-term commitments. What specific skill set does Palmer bring that complements Mendoza? Palmer excels at intermediate routes, precise footwork, and creating separation in traffic, which pairs well with Mendoza’s quick-turn, short-route YAC ability, giving the Raiders a more balanced passing attack. His experience in multiple offensive systems, including the Chargers’ West Coast approach and Buffalo’s Erhardt-Perkins scheme, provides versatility that could accelerate the Raiders’ offensive implementation timeline. Has Las Vegas Raiders successfully executed similar trades before? In 2019, the then-Oakland Raiders traded for veteran Marquise Goodwin, a move that sparked a brief production spike before injuries limited his impact, offering a cautionary precedent for high-risk veteran acquisitions. However, the Raiders’ more recent acquisitions, including the 2023 trade for Jakobi Meyers, demonstrate improved player evaluation in the slot receiver market, with Meyers providing 61 catches for 808 yards in his first season.