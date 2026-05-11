Will Anderson Jr. Signs Five-Year, $140 Million Extension with Texans





Houston Texans announced on May 10, 2026 that Will Anderson Jr. has agreed to a five‑year, $140 million extension, cementing his role as the franchise’s premier pass‑rusher. The numbers reveal a $90 million guaranteed commitment that reshapes the team’s salary‑cap outlook.

Anderson, a two‑time Pro Bowl selection, posted a career‑high 14.5 sacks in 2025 and entered free agency with a market value that could have topped $150 million. By locking him in before free agency opened, Houston avoided a costly bidding war and kept its defensive core intact.

How the Deal Impacts Houston’s Defensive Scheme

Houston Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith can now run his aggressive 4‑3 front without worrying about a mid‑season cap crunch. The contract guarantees Anderson a $20 million annual average value, letting Smith design blitz packages that exploit Anderson’s edge speed. Smith’s play‑calling freedom means the front seven will generate more pressure, which should improve the secondary’s performance.

Deal Structure and Cap Implications

According to NFL.com, the agreement includes a $30 million signing bonus, a $15 million roster bonus in Year 2, and a $10 million workout bonus each season. The structure spreads dead money over the contract’s length, keeping the 2027 cap at a manageable $112 million. Performance incentives tied to sack totals and forced fumbles add upside for both player and club.

Key Developments

Anderson becomes the highest‑paid edge rusher in the AFC South, overtaking Carolina’s Brian Burns.

The extension triggers a $5 million roster bonus in 2028, preserving flexibility for a rookie cornerback addition.

Houston’s 2026 cap space rises to $115 million, with the front office projecting a $10 million surplus after restructuring veteran minimum contracts.

Houston Texans: A Franchise on the Cusp of Change

Houston Texans, a team that missed the playoffs in five of the last six seasons, are actively reshaping their roster under general manager Nick Caserio. The front office has focused on building a stout defensive line, marrying veteran savvy with youthful explosiveness. By securing Anderson, the Texans signal that they intend to build around a dominant edge presence while still allocating resources to improve the secondary and offensive line. The numbers reveal that a strong pass rush can lift a team’s win probability by up to 6 percent, a metric the Texans hope to leverage as they target a versatile linebacker in the 2026 draft.

Will Anderson Jr.: The Player Behind the Contract

Will Anderson Jr., drafted 13th overall in 2022, has evolved from a raw talent into one of the league’s most feared pass rushers. The numbers reveal a steady rise in sack production: 7.0 in 2022, 9.5 in 2023, 12.0 in 2024, and a career‑high 14.5 last season. His blend of speed, hand technique, and motor makes him a constant threat on blitzes and one‑on‑one situations. Anderson’s leadership off the field, highlighted by his involvement in community outreach programs, adds intangibles that the Texans value highly.

Impact and What’s Next for the Texans

By locking up Anderson, Houston signals a commitment to building a top‑tier pass rush around its youngest elite defender. Fantasy owners will likely see a surge in Anderson’s ADP for 2026, while analysts predict the Texans could finish in the top three of the AFC South if the secondary improves. The next step will be the 2026 NFL Draft, where the team is expected to target a versatile linebacker to complement Anderson’s speed on the edge.

How much guaranteed money is in Will Anderson Jr.’s extension? The contract contains $90 million in guaranteed money, including a $30 million signing bonus and a $15 million roster bonus in the second year. What cap hit will Anderson carry for the 2026 season? Anderson’s 2026 cap hit is projected at $20 million, reflecting the annual average value of the five‑year deal after accounting for the signing bonus allocation. Will the extension affect the Texans’ draft strategy? Yes. Securing Anderson frees up cap space in later years, allowing Houston to pursue a high‑impact defensive rookie in the 2026 draft without sacrificing depth at other positions.