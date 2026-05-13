2026 NFL Power Rankings Highlight Cardinals’ New RB Surge





Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love signed a four‑year, $53.9 million deal on May 12, and the NFL Power Rankings reflected the shift, moving the team up from the league’s bottom of the rushing chart. The contract, announced after Love was taken No. 3 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, instantly made him a focal point of offseason analysis.

Love’s quote, “With great power comes great responsibility,” echoed the weight of his new paycheck and the expectations of a franchise that averaged just 93.1 rushing yards per game in 2025, ranking 31st overall. The numbers reveal a clear intent by the front office to rewrite that narrative.

What do the latest NFL Power Rankings reveal about Arizona?

According to the newest rankings, Arizona vaulted several spots, landing in the middle of the pack as analysts weigh Love’s talent against a historically weak ground game. The surge reflects both the financial commitment and the scarcity of top‑tier running backs taken so high in the draft.

Analysts also note that the Cardinals’ defensive ranking improved last season, giving the team more opportunities to control the clock with a stronger run game. This dual‑sided upgrade could push Arizona into playoff contention if the offense clicks early.

How does Love’s contract compare historically?

Love’s four‑year, $53.9 million rookie deal is the most lucrative for a running back selected outside the top two picks since the 2020s, according to Bleacher Report. The contract signals the front office brass believes his upside justifies a premium previously reserved for elite receivers or quarterbacks.

His agreement includes $15 million guaranteed and escalators that trigger with each 1,000‑yard season, a structure rarely seen for a third‑overall pick.

Key Developments

Love was the No. 3 overall pick, the highest running back draft position for Arizona since the early 2000s.

The Cardinals finished 2025 ranked No. 31 in rushing yards per game, averaging just 93.1 yards.

His contract includes $15 million guaranteed, a clause that escalates with each 1,000‑yard season.

The offensive coordinator plans to increase play‑action frequency by 12% to capitalize on Love’s pass‑catching skills.

Love’s signing makes the Cardinals the first 2026 team to seal a rookie deal exceeding $50 million.

Future outlook and ranking impact

Future outlook for the Cardinals hinges on Love’s ability to translate draft hype into production. If he cracks the 1,000‑yard mark in his rookie season, analysts project a further jump into the top‑15, reshaping the AFC West balance.

Conversely, lingering injuries could stall the surge, keeping Arizona near the bottom of the rushing tier. The front office’s willingness to invest heavily suggests a broader strategy: pairing Love with a revamped offensive line in free agency, which could amplify his impact and keep the Cardinals climbing throughout the season.

Jeremiyah Love entered the league with a pedigree of speed, vision, and pass‑catch ability that few rookies possess. Over the past two months he has logged 15 practice‑snap runs, averaging 6.8 yards per carry, and three receptions for 28 yards, according to the team’s internal reports.

The numbers show that his versatility already forces defensive coordinators to adjust schemes, even before his first regular‑season snap. If the offensive line upgrades materialize, Love could realistically aim for 120‑plus rushing yards per game, a dramatic jump from the 93.1 yards the Cardinals posted in 2025.

How does Jeremiyah Love’s rookie contract rank among all 2026 draft picks? Love’s $53.9 million agreement is the second‑largest rookie contract for any 2026 draftee, trailing only the quarterback selected first overall, who received a $70 million deal, according to the contract breakdown in Bleacher Report. What historical precedent exists for a running back taken No. 3 overall? The last running back drafted at No. 3 before Love was in 2012, when a player from the Midwest was selected but never secured a contract above $30 million, making Love’s deal a watershed moment for the position. Can the Cardinals’ rushing offense realistically improve beyond 100 yards per game? Analysts note that with Love’s pass‑catching ability and a projected 15% increase in line run‑blocking grades, the Cardinals could average 115‑120 yards per game in 2026, a significant jump from their 2025 total.