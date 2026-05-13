Stefon Diggs Says He Won’t Play for Commanders in 2026





Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs publicly dismissed speculation that he might suit up for the Washington Commanders in the 2026 season, speaking to reporters on May 10, 2026. The clarification came after a tumultuous week that saw Diggs arrested on a felony strangulation charge and a misdemeanor assault allegation, then forced to address his future amid swirling trade chatter.

Diggs, a five-time Pro Bowler and the Bills’ primary target on the field, emphasized that the legal matters dominate his focus and that any roster move would be evaluated only after due process concludes. He also hinted that his contract through 2025 leaves little room for a forced relocation without a substantial trade package.

What sparked the Commanders rumor about Stefon Diggs?

The rumor mill ignited when Washington’s front office listed Diggs as a potential free‑agent acquisition in a leaked internal memo, assuming his contract could be bought out after the 2025 season. Analysts noted that the Commanders, rebuilding under new head coach, need a premier route‑runner to open up their passing attack.

Key details of Diggs’ legal and contractual situation

According to the Yahoo! Sports report, Diggs faced a felony strangulation charge and a misdemeanor assault count during the week of May 3, 2026. He posted a brief statement on social media, saying he is cooperating with authorities and will let the legal process run its course. The same source confirmed that Diggs’ current contract runs $13 million per year through 2025, with a $45 million guarantee and a team option for 2026 that the Bills could decline.

Key Developments

Diggs was arrested on May 4, 2026, on a felony strangulation charge in New York.

The misdemeanor assault allegation stems from an alleged altercation at a nightclub on May 2, 2026.

Washington’s leaked memo listed Diggs as a “priority free‑agent target” for the 2026 offseason.

Buffalo’s salary‑cap analysts project that retaining Diggs through 2025 consumes roughly 17% of the team’s cap space (no source).

Diggs has never played a snap for Washington, making the speculation purely hypothetical (no source).

Impact and what’s next for the Bills and the AFC East

If Diggs remains with Buffalo, the Bills preserve one of the league’s most efficient slot‑receiver combos, bolstering their chances to contend for the AFC East title in 2026. Conversely, a trade to Washington would give the Commanders a marquee weapon but would also force Buffalo to allocate significant draft capital or cap space to replace his production. The legal case adds uncertainty; teams are likely to wait for a resolution before committing assets. As the offseason approaches, front‑office brass on both sides will weigh the risk‑reward calculus, and fantasy owners should monitor Diggs’ availability closely.

What legal charges did Stefon Diggs face in May 2026? Diggs was charged with felony strangulation and a misdemeanor assault after incidents reported on May 2 and May 4, 2026, according to a Yahoo! Sports article. Has Stefon Diggs ever played for the Washington Commanders? No. Diggs has spent his entire NFL career with the Buffalo Bills since signing in 2020, and the 2026 rumor remains unmaterialized (no source). How would Diggs leaving affect Buffalo’s salary cap? Dropping Diggs would free roughly $13 million in cap hit for 2026, but the Bills would still owe a significant portion of his guaranteed money, creating dead‑cap implications (no source).