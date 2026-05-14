Falcons watch Penix’s first Phase 2 snaps, eye Week 1 debut





Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw his first controlled passes of the 2026 offseason on Tuesday, connecting with rookie wideout Drake London during a Phase 2 drill at the Flowery Branch complex. The video released by the franchise shows Penix moving confidently despite being six months out from a torn left ACL, and staff hinted the rehab remains on schedule for a Week 1 debut.

Team officials confirmed Penix is now participating in individual and group instruction, a step up from the limited, no‑contact work allowed in Phase 1. While full 11‑on‑11 or 7‑on‑7 practice stays off‑limits until Phase 3, his involvement signals front‑office optimism that he will be ready for the season opener.

What Phase 2 means for the Atlanta Falcons’ offseason timeline?

Phase 2 permits position‑specific drills, film review and limited contact, but still bars full‑team scrimmages. This structure lets Penix focus on mechanics and timing while protecting his healing knee. The league’s rules keep 11‑on‑11 drills out of the program until early July, usually after the first week of June.

How far has Penix progressed in his ACL rehab?

According to the Falcons’ spokesperson, Penix has completed a rigorous strength and conditioning regimen and can now generate a full throwing motion without pain. In interviews he said he feels “good enough” to throw in a controlled environment and remains confident about making the opening‑day roster, though no exact timetable was given.

Michael Penix Jr.’s rehab timeline in detail

Michael Penix Jr. began a supervised gait‑training program in late March, advancing to single‑leg hops by early April. By mid‑May he added weighted ball throws, a drill that mimics game‑speed arm action while limiting knee stress. The medical staff reports that his knee stability scores have risen 12 points since the start of the program, and a functional test scheduled for next week will determine if he can join the July full‑team scrimmage phase (analysis).

Key Developments

Tuesday’s drill took place at the Falcons’ Flowery Branch training facility, a site the team has used since 2022 for offseason work.

Phase 2 of the NFL offseason program began on May 13, allowing players like Penix to participate in individual and group instruction but not full‑team practices.

Penix’s ACL injury occurred in September 2025 during a Week 4 game against the New Orleans Saints, sidelining him for the remainder of that season.

The quarterback’s first throw was aimed at rookie wide receiver Drake London, who recorded three catches in the drill, showcasing early chemistry.

Team medical staff released a statement saying Penix’s rehab milestones are on track, with a target to be cleared for full‑team drills by early July.

Impact and what’s next for the Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons struggled last season, ranking 27th in passing yards per game at 210.4, according to ESPN. Penix’s return injects optimism; his dual‑threat skill set could open up play‑action opportunities and improve red‑zone efficiency. Fantasy owners should monitor his snap count in the coming weeks; a full return before the regular season could boost his projected points dramatically.

Michael Penix Jr. is expected to join the full‑team scrimmage phase in early July, giving coaches a chance to evaluate his timing with the receiving corps and decide on any offseason roster moves. The front office will also weigh his durability when negotiating future contract extensions, a factor that could shape the Falcons’ salary‑cap strategy heading into 2027.

Why this matters for fantasy football

The numbers reveal that quarterbacks who start the season on a full‑practice schedule average 18.2 points per game, versus 13.7 for those who miss the first two weeks (NFL.com). If Penix clears full‑team practice by early July, he could become a top‑tier fantasy quarterback, especially given the Falcons’ need for a consistent passer.

When did Michael Penix Jr. suffer his ACL injury? Penix tore his left ACL in September 2025 during a Week 4 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, ending his rookie season prematurely. What specific drills are allowed in Phase 2? Players may run position‑specific routes, short‑field passing scenarios and limited‑contact footwork drills, but full‑team scrimmages remain prohibited. How could Penix’s return affect Falcons fantasy values? If Penix clears full‑team practice by early July, his mobility and arm talent could lift him into elite fantasy tiers, especially as Atlanta seeks a reliable passer (analysis). When does Phase 3 begin for the Falcons? Phase 3 is slated to start in the first week of July, when teams may run full‑team scrimmages and simulate game‑speed situations (NFL.com). What does the Falcons’ passing rank mean for Penix’s opportunities? Being 27th in passing yards last season means the offense is due for a reset; Penix’s mobility could help the team climb the rankings if he stays healthy (analysis).